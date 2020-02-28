Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

BSCM stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

