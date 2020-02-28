Insider Selling: Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) General Counsel Sells $93,933.30 in Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RXN opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. Rexnord Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rexnord by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,865,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,522,000 after buying an additional 1,170,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,704,000 after buying an additional 160,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,411,000 after acquiring an additional 150,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,734,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,828,000 after acquiring an additional 109,072 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,011 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

