Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CFO Sells $128,381.76 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CFO David A. Ottewell sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $128,381.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,064.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NG stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

NG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1,971.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

