Insider Buying: Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Director Buys $89,800.00 in Stock

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Director Neil Herskowitz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00.
NASDAQ ATXI opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.16. Avenue Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $11.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATXI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
