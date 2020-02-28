Insider Buying: Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) CEO Buys $100,016.00 in Stock

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $100,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,408,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,703,513.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AROC opened at $6.89 on Friday. Archrock Inc has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

AROC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Archrock from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,511,000 after buying an additional 841,994 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 1,058.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 19.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

