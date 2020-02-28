Insider Buying: Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Insider Acquires A$97,900.00 in Stock

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) insider Steven Sewell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.92 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,900.00 ($69,432.62).

ABP stock opened at A$3.72 ($2.64) on Friday. Abacus Property Group has a 12-month low of A$3.52 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of A$4.38 ($3.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.87.

Get Abacus Property Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from Abacus Property Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Abacus Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Abacus Property Group is a leading diversified property group. We specialise in investing in core plus property opportunities in Australia. Abacus was established in 1996. We listed on the ASX in 2002 and are included in the S&P/ASX 200 index. Abacus is a stapled entity that combines the securities in three companies, Abacus Group Holdings Limited, Abacus Group Projects Limited and Abacus Storage Operations Limited, and three trusts, Abacus Trust, Abacus Income Trust and Abacus Storage Property Trust.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.