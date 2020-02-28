ING Groep NV Takes Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in DXC Technology by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,258,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,226,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 320,036 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DXC Technology stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.05. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $67.62.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).
