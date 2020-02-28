ING Groep NV Takes Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in DXC Technology by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,258,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,226,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 320,036 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.05. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $67.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

