ING Groep NV Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,861 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,419,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,226,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,982,000 after buying an additional 354,823 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $11,342,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $10,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.91. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.64.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

