ING Groep NV Sells 18,322 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,322 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $32.09.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.