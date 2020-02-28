ING Groep NV Sells 1,005 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in BCE were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in BCE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in BCE by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 5.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.6267 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

