ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $140,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,144 shares of company stock worth $6,184,115 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

