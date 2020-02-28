ING Groep NV Reduces Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349,016 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,395,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 12,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $54.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.