ING Groep NV Purchases 1,627 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Westrock were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 123,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,499. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRK. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

NYSE WRK opened at $32.72 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

