ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $57.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

