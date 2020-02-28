ING Groep NV Lowers Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,522 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Standpoint Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

