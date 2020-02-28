ING Groep NV Invests $750,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after buying an additional 76,574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 631,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $29.72 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

