ING Groep NV Invests $687,000 in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Pentair by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

