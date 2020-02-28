ING Groep NV Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,445,000 after buying an additional 47,483 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 482.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,549,000 after buying an additional 370,947 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,519,000 after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV opened at $122.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.19 and a 12 month high of $171.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $121,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,328.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,009 shares of company stock worth $732,191 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.65.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

