ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 17,473 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,473 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,225,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 487,917 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PulteGroup by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of PHM opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

