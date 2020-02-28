ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Textron were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Textron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.72. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

