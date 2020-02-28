ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 6,493 Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after acquiring an additional 186,837 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after buying an additional 97,743 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at about $7,820,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $91.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

