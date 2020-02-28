ING Groep NV Acquires 568 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Comerica were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,279,000 after acquiring an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $69,063,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 672,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $88.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMA. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

