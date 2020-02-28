ING Groep NV Acquires 1,946 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.21.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 64.05%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

