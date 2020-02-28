ING Groep NV Acquires 13,030 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,543 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Apache were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Apache by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,590,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,912,000 after buying an additional 1,645,015 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,192,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after buying an additional 397,612 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Apache by 40.6% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after buying an additional 336,856 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apache by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 259,616 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Apache by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after acquiring an additional 214,290 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

APA opened at $25.07 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.