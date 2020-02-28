Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Information Services Group stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 million, a P/E ratio of 326.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.45. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

