Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
Information Services Group stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 million, a P/E ratio of 326.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.45. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.50.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.
