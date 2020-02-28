HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,862 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,312 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

