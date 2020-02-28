Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) President Purchases $94,500.00 in Stock

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $304.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,403.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

