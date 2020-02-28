Fmr LLC Sells 83,933 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,933 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.97% of Principal Financial Group worth $148,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

