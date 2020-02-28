Fmr LLC Sells 742,878 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,867,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,878 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $174,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

