Fmr LLC Sells 183,489 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,489 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.58% of Sun Life Financial worth $155,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,977,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,294 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 112,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,248 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,666,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 104,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $44.88 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sun Life Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.