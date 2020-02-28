Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,537,616 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $158,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 278.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.26.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

