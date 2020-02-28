Fmr LLC Raises Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,432 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.40% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $146,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,908,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,339,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 257,192 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 757,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.