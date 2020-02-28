Fmr LLC Has $177.70 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 530,418 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.73% of Aptiv worth $177,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after purchasing an additional 212,571 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,076,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after buying an additional 41,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

