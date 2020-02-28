Fmr LLC Has $155.24 Million Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,009,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,276 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.56% of GDS worth $155,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter valued at $201,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in GDS by 100.1% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in GDS during the third quarter valued at about $56,112,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GDS by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in GDS by 10.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 3.00. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $62.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie started coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

