Fmr LLC Has $148.99 Million Holdings in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,637,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of G1 Therapeutics worth $148,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTHX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 383.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

GTHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

GTHX stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.31.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.