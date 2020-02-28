Fmr LLC Buys 5,621,345 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 1,886,357.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,621,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621,345 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.12% of Granite Construction worth $155,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after buying an additional 205,989 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 36.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 30.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of GVA opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. Granite Construction Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

