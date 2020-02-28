Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,089,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350,308 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.22% of Vale worth $146,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vale by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,218,000 after buying an additional 4,443,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vale by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,582,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,702,000 after buying an additional 970,190 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Vale by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,063,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,634,000 after buying an additional 228,748 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vale by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 2,730,461 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vale by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,738,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 126,762 shares during the period. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

