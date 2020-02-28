Fmr LLC Acquires 969,145 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,135,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,145 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.30% of Schlumberger worth $166,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

