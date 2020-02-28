Fmr LLC Acquires 1,296,553 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,267,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,296,553 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.37% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $172,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.28.

Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.72%.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.