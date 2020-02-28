Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 41,500 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,489,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.38. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

