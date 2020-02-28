Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 14,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Corning by 640.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

