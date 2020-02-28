Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $1,884,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 9,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.06.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $110.97 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $113.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

