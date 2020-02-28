Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,962,000 after acquiring an additional 721,797 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,665,000 after purchasing an additional 272,310 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,863,000 after purchasing an additional 205,849 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $19,112,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 310,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,529,000 after buying an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $103.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

