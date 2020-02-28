Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases New Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE BRO opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.