Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 800 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $107.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.79 and a 200 day moving average of $124.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

