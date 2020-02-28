Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 6,800 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 677,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,135,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,340,000 after acquiring an additional 332,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.