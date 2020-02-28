Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 13,200 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $126.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,507 shares of company stock worth $2,794,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.