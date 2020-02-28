Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 1,000 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $221.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.72. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at $37,412,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.57.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

