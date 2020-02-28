Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Teradyne by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 506,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,319,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.