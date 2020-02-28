Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 177,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 280,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,359,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in VICI Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,869,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,771,000 after purchasing an additional 156,068 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $24.80 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.